Verity Charles spat at by Queensland Firebirds fan, West Coast Fever news

The Suncorp Super Netball season has been hit with a major off-court controversy, after West Coast Fever star Verity Charles was allegedly spat at and abused by rival fans.

It is understood that Charles and her teammates were heading to dinner in the Brisbane Super Netball hub, when four members of the public abused Charles.

According to Queensland Firebirds CEO Catherine Clark, one of the four women involved in the ugly incident was wearing a Firebirds shirt.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Clark issued an unreserved apology to Charles, who played for the Firebirds in 2014 and 2015.

“This afternoon our club became aware of an incident involving … Verity Charles. I have personally spoken to Verity to offer an unreserved apology, as well as the full support of our club,” Clark said in the statement.

Verity Charles is understood to have been abused while she was on the way to dinner with teammates (Getty)

“The incident involved four women, one wearing a Firebirds supporter shirt. One person spat on the ground in front of Verity.

“Let me be absolutely clear – this behaviour will not be tolerated by our club. Those involved should be ashamed of themselves.

“The act of spitting towards anyone is despicable, notwithstanding the risks in the current COVID-19 environment. Behaviour of this nature has absolutely no place in our sport or society more broadly.

“We are in the process of identifying these women and what connection they have to our club.

“It is critical we support Verity and, at this moment, her focus is on winning a premiership. Out of respect for Verity’s wishes, we have commenced an investigation into the incident out of the public domain.

The Firebirds issued an unreserved apology to Charles, who played for the club in 2014 and 2015 (Getty)

“She wants to focus on her netball and our club will respect her request.”

The Fever also strongly condemned the incident in a statement on Sunday evening.

“The incident that took place between one of our players and four members of the general public on Saturday night is very disappointing,” the statement read.

“West Coast Fever continues to provide all the support that our players need to continue to live in the Queensland hub safely.

“The club would like to thank the Queensland Firebirds who reached out to offer their support.”

Super Netball is yet to address the incident in an official statement.