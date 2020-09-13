Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live stream: How to watch playoff game 4 online from anywhere

Russian star Alexander Radulov was on hand with a dramatic overtime goal to earn the Stars a late win in game three on Thursday night during an engaging back-and-forth encounter.

It’s all to play for as the Dallas Stars take a 2-1 advantage into game 4 of the Western Conference final series against the Vegas Golden Knights – read on for our guide to getting a live stream of this NHL playoff, no matter where you are in the world.

Having been trounced 3-0 in game 2, it marked a welcome turn around for the Stars, who have been struggling to counteract the Knights’ unforgiving attack.

Key to the win was Anton Khudobin, who made a crucial 38 saves during what proved to be the tightest match so far between the two sides in the series.

While the nature of the late goal will have been hard to take, the Golden Knights will take some consolation from Alex Tuch’s performance, with his team-leading ninth goal of the playoffs helping to force overtime.

Trailing for the first time, the Golden Knights will now look to level the series again as the two teams meet once more in Edmonton on Sunday evening.

Readon to find out how to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 4 no matter where you are in the world.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars – where and when

Game 4 of the Western Conference finals takes place at Rogers Place arena in Edmonton on Sunday. The puck drops at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Western Conference Final clash further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching this crucial NHL playoff game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars online with NHL.TV

If you’re a big ice hockey fan, the best option for streaming 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is NHL.TV

The service normally costs $115.99 for its Single Team Pass or $144.99 for its All Access Pass but as only the playoffs remain, the price of NHL.tv has been heavily reduced to just $9.99.

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars online in the US

This Western Conference clash is being nationally televised on NBCSN and USA, so you can also tune into the game via the NBC Sports live streaming website on desktop and mobile, but you’ll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials to get access to this stream.

Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead – loads of which come with a completely free trial. Probably the best option for NHL fans is Sling TV for most NHL fans – for $30 a month the Blue package gets you NBC, NBCSN and USA Network – and a further $10 p/m will get you the Sports Extra add-on you need to watch the NHL Network.

One of the easiest and best ways to get acccess to the big game will be via Sling. Sign up for the company’s Orange plan to access ESPN from anywhere. $30 at Sling

How to stream Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live in the UK

While Premier Sports has the rights to show NHL action live in the UK, the network has opted not to show this match.

All is not lost though as NHL.TV is available in the UK (see above) and will be showing games live in the region that are not being shown by Premier Sports.

For those looking to watch the game 4 action in the UK, it’s a late 1am BST start on Monday morning.

How to stream the Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars live in Canada

The Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars series is being shown on SportsNet in Canada.

Cord cutters can watch the game via the network’s streaming service Sportsnet NOW. The service’s premium tier, SN Now+, costs $9.99 a week, $27.99 per month or $20.83 per month with an annual pass. You can also sign up for SN Now for $19.99 per month or $16.67 per month with an annual pass but regional blackouts do apply whereas SN Now+ only has limited blackouts for NHL matches.

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this playoff clash in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

The players are due on the ice at 10am AEST on Monday morning.