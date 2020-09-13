Ubicquia, which helps cities provide services such as public WiFi through connected streetlights, raises $30M Series C, claims its tools are used in 100+ cities (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:

Ubicquia, which helps cities provide services such as public WiFi through connected streetlights, raises $30M Series C, claims its tools are used in 100+ cities  —  Ubicquia is helping keep the streetlights on in cities across the country, and its smart cell and smart grid technologies have investors taking notice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR