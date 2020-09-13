Twins lose Rosario, May and Sano to injuries

The Twins saw Eddie Rosario, Trevor May and Miguel Sano all leave Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Indians, although “everything does seem relatively mild” in regard to these injuries, manager Rocco Baldelli told Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press and other reporters. Rosario had perhaps the most overt injury, as an awkward collision with Byron Buxton during a Buxton catch left Rosario with what the Twins described as a left elbow contusion. May left the game due to some minor back cramps, while Sano is dealing with a sore neck. While none of the injuries seems like a big concern for now, it’s possible any or all of the trio could get a day off on Monday when the Twins begin a huge four-game series against the White Sox. Obviously even brief absences wouldn’t be ideal for a Minnesota team that will want all hands on deck for a series that will factor so heavily in the AL Central race.
More injury updates from the American League…
- The Astros have been hit hard by injuries this season, but two notable reinforcements could be on the way back. Jose Altuve took some swings in the batting cage on Saturday, and left-hander Blake Taylor could have begun throwing as early as Sunday, manager Dusty Baker told reporters (including the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome). Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right knee sprain on Sept. 5, while Taylor hit the IL two days later with soreness in his throwing elbow. Should both continue to recover with no setbacks, the players could be activated from the injured list for the Astros’ upcoming series against the Rangers, with Altuve eligible for activation Monday (a Houston off-day) and Taylor on Wednesday.
- Rays right-hander Oliver Drake is set to be activated off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, manager Kevin Cash told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times and other media. Drake has missed more than a month of action due to right biceps tendinitis and has tossed only 5 1/3 innings in 2020. Drake was a standout performer out of Tampa’s bullpen in 2019, with a 3.21 ERA, 3.68 K/BB rate and 11.3 K/9 over 56 innings. The Rays are slowly starting to get some of their many injured hurlers back, although Drake is one of eight pitchers currently on the IL, several of whom are out with season-ending injuries.
