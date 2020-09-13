Twins lose Rosario, May and Sano to injuries

The Twins saw Eddie Rosario, Trevor May and Miguel Sano all leave Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Indians, although “everything does seem relatively mild” in regard to these injuries, manager Rocco Baldelli told Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press and other reporters. Rosario had perhaps the most overt injury, as an awkward collision with Byron Buxton during a Buxton catch left Rosario with what the Twins described as a left elbow contusion. May left the game due to some minor back cramps, while Sano is dealing with a sore neck. While none of the injuries seems like a big concern for now, it’s possible any or all of the trio could get a day off on Monday when the Twins begin a huge four-game series against the White Sox. Obviously even brief absences wouldn’t be ideal for a Minnesota team that will want all hands on deck for a series that will factor so heavily in the AL Central race.

More injury updates from the American League…