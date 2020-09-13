Trial of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran Is Postponed

A new trial in Iran to present fresh charges against a British-Iranian woman who has been held in the country since being detained in 2016 while visiting her family was postponed at the last minute on Sunday, her husband said.

The woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 41, was already sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government — charges that she, her family and international rights groups have long denied. According to Iranian state television, she and her lawyer were told on Tuesday that she was facing a “new indictment,” but no details of the charges were released.

Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe contacted the prosecutor’s office and her lawyer on Sunday morning when the official car expected to take her to court did not arrive, the Guardian reported. Her lawyer then told her that the case would not be heard on Sunday, although the new charges against her are not thought to have been dropped.

“We welcome the deferral of this groundless court hearing, and call on Iran to make Nazanin’s release permanent so that she can return to her family in the U.K.,” a spokeswoman at Britain’s foreign ministry said.