Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family



LONDON () – A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband.

Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet she had spoken to Richard Ratcliffe and he had told her the trial had been postoned. She added that more information would follow later on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Iran’s judiciary.