Tom Brady scores first Buccaneers TD on QB sneak

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, they expected the greatest quarterback in NFL history to throw a lot of touchdown passes. While that will still happen, the future Hall of Famer found a surprising way to score his first touchdown with the Buccaneers.

In the NFL’s biggest game of Week 1, Brady was methodical on Tampa Bay’s game-opening drive. After throwing darts all over the field, paired with the benefit of two defensive penalties, the Buccaneers quickly moved to New Orleans’ 2-yard line. Just inches away from the goal line, Tampa Bay turned to one of Brady’s favorite plays from his days in New England.