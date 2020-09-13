Tokenized whiskey fund buys first 1,000 barrels of Kentucky bourbon By Cointelegraph

Tokenized whiskey fund buys first 1,000 barrels of Kentucky bourbon
A fund launched in March with the aim of tokenizing up to $20 million worth of whiskey has announced its first successful investment round and the purchase of its first tranche of Kentucky bourbon.
Wave Financial Group announced Sept. 11 that its Kentucky Whiskey 2020 Digital Fund had bought an initial 1,000 barrels from the Wilderness Trails distillery.
