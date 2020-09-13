This mushy post by Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Nick Jonas is all heart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in LA ever since the lockdown has been implemented and has been spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. She keeps giving us a glimpse of what her normal day looks like in LA, and always leaves us wanting for more.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a selfie with Nick Jonas which took social media PDA to the next level. The actress is seen holding him in a warm embrace. She has captioned the picture saying, ‘My forever guy… So grateful for you @nickjonas.’ Now that’s really a sweet post. Priyanka’s mushy post for her hubby on social media shows how much the couple adores each other.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been celebrating all kinds of festivals together. Nick has really taken to Indian festivals. He joined Priyanka in celebrating Holi and Diwali. Even when they are in LA, Priyanka celebrates Karva Chauth. They do make for an adorable couple indeed.