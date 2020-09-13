Thiem rallies to beat Zverev in U.S. Open men’s final

Alexander Zverev was emotional in his speech after losing in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Zverev won the first two sets against Dominic Thiem and was up a break serving 5-3 in the third for the championship but blew it. He also double-faulted twice in the tiebreak to lose 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Zverev was emotional after the loss, likely because he had the championship in front of him and squandered it. He was crying in his speech after the match, mentioning how he missed his parents, who were unable to be in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19.