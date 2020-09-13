The technology firm digitising health in Nigeria

A technology firm is trying to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s healthcare industry by digitising health.

“We’ve seen that telemedicine can actually change the face of the healthcare system,” Tito Ovia, co-founder of Helium Health told the .

“Now having these teleclinics in certain areas and certain local governments where patients can walk in and video call a doctor who might be in a different state – that can ensure that you’re able to provide access to care for more people and ensure that people in the far-flung rural areas are still able to access doctors.”

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on

World News.