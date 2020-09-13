The public's phobia of touching cash amid COVID-19 could help SoftBank popularize mobile payments in cash-addicted Japan; SoftBank has invested $1B+ in PayPay (Wataru Suzuki/Nikkei Asian Review)

Wataru Suzuki / Nikkei Asian Review:
The public’s phobia of touching cash amid COVID-19 could help SoftBank popularize mobile payments in cash-addicted Japan; SoftBank has invested $1B+ in PayPay — Masayoshi Son zeros in on Japan, where he is ready to lose billions in a battle to conquer cash
