The next likely jersey retirement for every NFL team

The NFL’s 32 franchises treat jersey retirements differently. With that in mind, here are 32 predictions (well, 29) on who these respective teams will choose to honor next.
The Cardinals have retired two jerseys of players from their Chicago days, two from their St. Louis stretch and one since moving to Arizona. The franchise retired Pat Tillman’s jersey shortly after his death in 2004. Fitzgerald’s No. 11 will be the next to be taken out of circulation. Now second on the NFL’s receptions and receiving yards lists, Fitz has accomplished just about everything a player can. While a championship has eluded him, Fitz nearly carried the Cards to a title in a record-setting 2008 playoffs. The NFL voted the 37-year-old star to its All-Century team last year.
In their 54 years of existence, the Falcons have not retired a jersey yet.
The Ravens have yet to retire any numbers. While Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed would qualify to have Nos. 75 and 20 retired, Lewis was the face of the franchise for more than 15 years. The 1996 first-round pick became the NFL’s best linebacker for many years, winning two Defensive Player of the Year honors, a Super Bowl MVP award and being named to seven All-Pro first teams. If the 24-year-old franchise gets into the jersey-retiring game, No. 52 will start it.
The Bills have been slow to recognize their greats in this manner. But they have retired Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas’ uniforms. It would make sense that the other star from the franchise’s early-1990s AFC dynasty should be so honored. Reed played 15 seasons for the Bills and holds a 3,999-yard lead on Eric Moulds for the most in franchise history. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Reed was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. With the Bills softening on jersey retirements in recent years — honoring Smith in 2016 and Thomas in ’18 — it would make sense Reed’s day will come.
Both Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton would make sense one day, but when the Panthers decide to retire their second number (after linebacker Sam Mills), their 14-year wide receiver standout should be the choice. Smith’s 14,731 receiving yards rank eighth in NFL history. The former third-round pick remained a productive wide receiver into his mid-30s and amassed his numbers — for the most part — without the luxury of Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback play. Some fence-mending may need to take place, considering previous Panthers GM Dave Gettleman cut Smith in 2014, but the play-making wideout deserves such a ceremony.
Modern-era Bears greats have waited a while. The franchise has retired numbers at will; 14 are out of circulation — including two in the 50s (Dick Butkus’ 51 and Bill Hewitt’s 56). NFL offseason rosters can include up to 90 players, leaving an issue for the storied Midwestern organization. However, Singletary was the centerpiece of the most celebrated defense in modern NFL history. The Bears have not retired a number from their 1985 defense. They were hesitant to give out Singletary’s number for decades. If they move off their “We’re taking a jersey-retiring break” stance, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is first in line.
Ninety-eight Bengals numbers are in circulation. Only No. 54 — Bob Johnson, the franchise’s center at its inception — is out of the mix. Were the old-school franchise interested in a lavish ceremony to add a second jersey, there is only one choice. Munoz is arguably the best to ever play the left tackle position; he is far and away the greatest Bengal ever. The -time first-team All-Pro retired after the 1992 season.
Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023, when he becomes eligible. Although there are other Browns Hall of Famers whose jerseys are not retired, it would make sense for the franchise to honor a Browns 2.0 standout. Predictably, each of the Browns’ five retired numbers came from the pre-Ravens glory days; none of those players played into the 1970s. Thomas, however, was arguably the best left tackle in football for many years. His ludicrous iron-man streak — 10,363 consecutive snaps — and refusal to be traded out of Cleveland should warrant consideration when he is enshrined in nearby Canton.
Like the Falcons, the Cowboys do not retire numbers. Were that to change, they would have a lot of work to do.
The Hall of Fame has begun to acknowledge the Broncos’ consistency in recent years, inducting a few of the franchise’s stalwarts. But late owner Pat Bowlen set a high bar for jersey retirement. Only three Broncos — Floyd Little, Frank Tripucka and John Elway — have seen their numbers retired. If the Broncos stick to this criteria, the likes of Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis and Champ Bailey may not see their numbers removed from the distribution mix. If Miller signs another extension and surpasses Bailey as the surefire greatest defender in team history in the 2020s, the NFL’s 2010s sack leader could have a case.
The Lions have hung up six numbers. Multiple Hall of Fame Lions’ jerseys are not among that sextet. But the likes of Night Train Lane, Dick LeBeau and Yale Lary played more than five decades ago. However, Johnson presents an interesting opportunity for a long-downtrodden franchise to honor a modern Lion. Megatron is not a Hall of Fame lock, but the three-time All-Pro and 2010s All-Decade-teamer has a case. The Lions and Johnson will have to make peace before that happens, due to a financial dust-up. But this franchise retired Bobby Layne’s number after a notable breakup. Anything can happen.
Whether Aaron Rodgers departs Green Bay in 2021 or ’22, he will certainly be most known for his Packers years. The franchise could turn to its number of Vince Lombardi-era Hall of Famers, but like some other teams, it has had extensive time to make such decisions. Rodgers would follow Bart Starr and Brett Favre as Packer quarterbacks to see their numbers retired. The two-time MVP has towered over his teammates in terms of prestige for most of his career and will almost certainly see his No. 12 retired at some point soon after he hangs up his cleats.
No Texans jerseys are out of circulation. All due respect to Andre Johnson, Watt is the only choice to go first. He and Lawrence Taylor — the greatest defensive player in NFL history — are the only men to claim three Defensive Player of the Year honors. On and off the field, Watt has been an icon for a franchise that has not carried the fanfare of its in-state rival and one that has yet to venture to the AFC championship game. Despite his injury-prone status at age 31, Watt is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will make Texans number options stop at 98 when he retires.
Two Colts who appeared on the NFL’s All-Century team (Marvin Harrison and John Mackey) wore the same number, presenting a dilemma for a franchise that has seen all but one of its jersey-retirement occasions center around a Baltimore-based athlete. Although Mackey died in 2011, retiring No. 88 would be a way for the Colts to honor their Baltimore and Indianapolis years. Mackey is in the greatest-tight end-ever conversation, while Harrison is an all-time receiver great. Both are Syracuse alums as well, which would help this admittedly weird scenario.
If Hall of Fame voters induct Boselli after a Terrell Davis-based push, he has the best case for being the first Jaguar to see his number retired. In an era with dominant left tackles — from Orlando Pace to Jonathan Ogden to Walter Jones — none bumped Boselli off an All-Pro first team from 1997-99. Boselli’s three such honors — in a six-year, injury-shortened Jaguars career — remain the most in the franchise’s 25-season history. If they pass on Boselli, it might be a while — like a Trevor Lawrence-in-the-2040s wait.
The Chiefs are trigger-happy here. They have retired 10 numbers. All but one (Derrick Thomas) played in the 1960s. (Joe Delaney’s No. 37 has been unofficially retired.) Within the next 10 years, they may have to retire two tight ends’ jerseys — Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce. They will have to exercise restraint in the meantime, but Shields was a 14-year Chief who made 12 straight Pro Bowls and started every game he played. He also never missed a single contest. The Hall of Fame guard anchored a few historically dominant Chiefs offensive lines.
Like the Falcons and Cowboys, the Raiders do not retire numbers. Though, Hall of Fame center Jim Otto’s 00 is not on the current menu.
Both Gates and Philip Rivers appear likely to join LaDainian Tomlinson as modern Chargers to see their numbers retired. Gates, however, will beat Rivers to the Hall of Fame — if the latter ends up making it — and is on the short list of greatest tight ends of all time. Gates played 17 seasons in San Diego and Los Angeles — more than any Charger non-quarterback or long snapper — and holds the tight end record with 116 touchdown catches. This should not be complicated.
Sixteen years after Kurt Warner’s Rams exit, his jersey is not retired. Neither is Torry Holt’s primary number, which tight end Gerald Everett now wears. Holt did wear both No. 88 and No. 81, creating some confusion, but with both Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce’s numbers retired, it is odd their “Greatest Show on Turf” mates’ jerseys are not. If the Rams are taking a break on ceremonies for their St. Louis-era stars, might they wait for Aaron Donald’s historic career to conclude? The five-time All-Pro already appears a Hall of Fame lock and has been by far the best L.A. Rams 2.0 player.
Only three players — Bob Griese, Larry Csonka and Dan Marino — have seen their numbers retired. Multiple Miami Hall of Famers — like Paul Warfield or Jason Taylor — might be deserving, but this franchise may have higher standards. If the Dolphins wish to hold their players to that, it might take Tua Tagovailoa becoming a top-flight NFL quarterback for the franchise to budge. The Dolphins eyed the Alabama superstar in his final two college seasons, and he is the centerpiece of their long-overdue rebuild effort.
While it is odd Carl Eller’s No. 81 was never retired — and given to game-breaking wideout Anthony Carter — the Vikings’ next such decision figures to come down to Moss vs. Adrian Peterson. Moss was a Viking for seven memorable seasons (1998-2004) and one forgettable slate (part of 2010), while Peterson spent eight memorable campaigns and two forgettable years in Minnesota. Moss, second on the all-time receiving TDs list, retired and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The record-setting Patriots season notwithstanding, he is best known for his Vikings dominance. He should be next, with Peterson following.
Obviously. None of the Bill Belichick-era Patriots will have their numbers retired before Brady. When the six-time Super Bowl champion’s Buccaneers career ends, a jersey-retirement ceremony of the highest order will commence in Foxborough. The more interesting question, regarding this subject, pertains to which other Brady-era Pats will have their numbers retired. Rob Gronkowski may be the top candidate, but he has a Tampa tour of duty to complete too.
Two strange selections populate the Saints’ off-limits jerseys. Hall of Famers Doug Atkins and Jim Taylor did not contribute much as Saints, making their respective marks for the Bears and Packers. Both were on the original Saints team, however. The franchise has not retired the jersey of anyone who has played in the past 50 years. It would seemingly have no choice but to make an exception for Brees — the greatest player in Saints history by a gargantuan margin. The NFL’s all-time passing kingpin changed the trajectory of the franchise upon arriving in 2006 and will surely be the final No. 9 in team history.
Flush with retired numbers, the Giants may press pause after they announced Eli Manning’s No. 10 will be off limits going forward. The team has had decades to retire Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson’s uniform, and Manning was the 14th player in the club. Barkley is one of the most talented running backs in NFL history. He has a long way to go, but the 2018 No. 2 overall pick has a Hall of Fame ceiling. At 23, Barkley — barring injury, an obvious risk at this position — should have several seasons left to make his mark and become one of the best Giants ever.
Jets jerseys are displayed from the Joe Namath era, the 1980s “New York Sack Exchange” period, and Curtis Martin represents the franchise’s 1998 NFC championship game run. The Jets’ 2009 and ’10 seasons do not constitute an era, but they won four road playoff games — Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Revis towers over his teammates of that era for talent and accolades, earning five Pro Bowl nods — and three first-team All-Pro honors — as a Jet. His New York return was rocky at best, but Revis Island was the main reason for the Jets’ most recent success.
The Eagles’ championships from the late 1940s and 1960 are represented in the franchise’s retired jerseys, and Donovan McNabb and Brian Dawkins have the Andy Reid years covered. At least one player should be so honored to carry the banner for Philadelphia’s 2017 Super Bowl title. Even if Peters did not play in Super Bowl LII, the left tackle’s seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro honors as an Eagle should be enough to retire No. 71. Fletcher Cox should have a decent chance at this honor as well, but Peters will retire sooner — perhaps after this season.
The Steelers have only retired the numbers of Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene. Ben Roethlisberger is not automatic here. Shazier is a special case. The talented linebacker was on his way to a Pro Bowl-laden career and a lucrative second contract. His frightening spinal cord injury changed everything, and the 28-year-old confirmed last week he will end his comeback effort. The Steelers supported Shazier following his 2017 injury, having kept him on their roster so he can earn a player’s salary. And the resilient figure should continue to be a presence around the team. No. 50 could well be retired soon.
This could well be Frank Gore’s slot, but Willis was better. And he nearly played as many seasons with the 49ers (10-8). The dominant linebacker made seven Pro Bowls in his eight seasons and was the leader of a defense that sparked the 49ers’ 2010s turnaround. Having only played for the 49ers helps Willis, who should begin to garner more consideration for the Hall of Fame in the coming years. The 49ers have the 50s free, though some of their other sectors (the 30s and 70s, to name two) are rather crowded.
Considering the Seahawks’ franchise apex came not that long ago, multiple members of those teams will see their numbers retired. It may come down to Wagner or Richard Sherman as the first one — unless, of course, the Seahawks wait for Russell Wilson. Though Sherman is two years older, at 32, Wagner may retire as the second-best Seahawk ever. Now a five-time first-team All-Pro, the sideline-to-sideline tackling maven should have at least a few seasons left to play in Seattle. That may get him to the front of the line, given Wilson’s pledge to play well into his 40s.
The Buccaneers’ jersey retirement policy has been simple: Hall of Famers make qualify. The only three Bucs to see their numbers retired have been enshrined in Canton — Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks. A -time Pro Bowler and an essential performer on the 2002 Bucs’ all-time defense, Lynch has knocked on the Hall of Fame door for years. The accomplished safety and current 49ers GM should see his number displayed alongside teammates Brooks and Sapp fairly soon.
Hall of Famers who spent their entire careers as Houston Oilers — Elvin Bethea, Bruce Matthews and Mike Munchak — have seen their numbers retired, among some other Oilers. Eddie George and Steve McNair represent the Titans. Brazile, an ahead-of-his-time outside linebacker, should follow at some point. The seven-time Pro Bowler was inducted to the Hall in 2019 and played all 10 of his NFL season in Houston.
Stingy about jersey retirements, Washington could use some good publicity. Its former team name, the Daniel Snyder-related scandals and the bad headlines that came out of Bruce Allen’s tenure as team president should push the franchise to be more flexible. Washington, after all, has won three Super Bowls and two more NFL titles in the pre-Super Bowl era. Until Bobby Mitchell’s death in April, Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 was the team’s only retired jersey. Green would be ideal. The blazing-fast corner played 20 Washington seasons, was voted to the NFL’s All-Century team, and Washington already restricts his No. 28 from usage.