The next likely jersey retirement for every NFL team

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Aaron Rodgers departs Green Bay in 2021 or ’22, he will certainly be most known for his Packers years. The franchise could turn to its number of Vince Lombardi-era Hall of Famers, but like some other teams, it has had extensive time to make such decisions. Rodgers would follow Bart Starr and Brett Favre as Packer quarterbacks to see their numbers retired. The two-time MVP has towered over his teammates in terms of prestige for most of his career and will almost certainly see his No. 12 retired at some point soon after he hangs up his cleats.