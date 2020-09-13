‘Tenet’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

Warner Bros.

While the Christopher Nolan-directed action thriller reaches the milestone worldwide, Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Mulan’ opens with an underwhelming $23.3 million.

Christopher Nolan’s action thriller “Tenet” has surpassed the $200 million (£156.4 million) milestone at the global box office.

The first major blockbuster to hit the big screen following the coronavirus shutdown is continuing to draw fans back to theatres, adding $6.7 million (£5.2 million) from the North American market in its second weekend on release.

It also brought in $10 million (£7.8 million) from the Chinese box office to take the movie’s worldwide total to $207 million (£161.9 million).

Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan“, starring Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, was another new title for theatre-goers in China to check out, although it opened with an underwhelming $23.3 million (£18.2 million) after filmmakers came under fire for shooting parts of the picture in Xinjiang – a highly controversial province where Uighur Muslims have been detained in mass internment camps – and adding a message of thanks to local authorities in the closing credits.

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy has since responded to the backlash received over the filming location, reports .

“Let me just put something into context,” she explained. “The real facts are that ‘Mulan’ was primarily shot – almost in entirety – in New Zealand.

“In an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this period drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China.”

Although “Mulan” is available in some theatres globally, Disney bosses opted to release the film via its Disney+ app for U.S. audiences as a premium add-on, costing $30 (£23).