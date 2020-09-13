Taylor Swift to Perform “Betty” at the 2020 ACM Awards

The last time the folklore singer performed at the country ceremony was in 2013 when she sang alongside Tim McGraw. They both performed a rendition of his “Highway Don’t Care” with Keith Urban.

Following her 2013 performance, Taylor transitioned into pop music. It’s unclear, though, why she hadn’t returned to the ACM stage for seven years.

However, her comeback isn’t the only exciting aspect of the event. Keith is slated to host the awards show on Wednesday.

“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April,” Keith said in a statement back in February about the show’s original air date. “I’ll tell you–this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful–and ready to roll!”

Plus, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others are set to hit the stage.