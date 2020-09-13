Taylor Swift Set to Return to ACM Awards for First Time in Seven Years

WENN

The ‘Cardigan’ singer is scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming country music awards show and perform one of her tracks from new studio album ‘Folklore’.

Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album “Folklore”.

The pop superstar will return to her country roots to perform the track “Betty” from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee for the 55th annual ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live on U.S. TV on Wednesday (16Sep20).

The Opry will be one of three venues hosting artists for the prizegiving, which will also feature sets from Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Florida Georgia Line among many others.

The Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium are the other two locations to be used for the awards show, which Keith Urban will be hosting.

Swift’s “Betty” track is named after pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ youngest daughter, who was born last year (19).

Prior to “Folklore” release this summer, the acting couple had never revealed the name of its third child.