Steve Martin Is Still Recognizeable With A Face Mask

One of the things that I, a non-famous person, have occasionally wondered during the pandemic is whether or not celebs have been secretly hating the relative anonymity face masks give you.
Like, what if I’ve unwittingly been next to Timothée Chalamet, but didn’t notice because he looked like this? This man could be anyone!
For celebs who don’t like being unrecognizable, Steve Martin came up with the perfect solution that I think should catch on.
On Twitter, the actor and comedian posted his homemade identification device — and I was immediately into it:
Who among us can now doubt that this man is, indeed, Steve Martin? It says so right there! Let the fan-girling commence!
Personally, I think all celebs should start using such a contraption. It allows you to stay safe — but also lets your fans know that they have been graced by the presence of a famous person.
And, if you don’t quite feel like yourself that day, there are still options:
At the very least, we can make sure we’re wearing the mask part!
