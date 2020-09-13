Spanish Royal Princesses Forced to Quarantine After Classmate Tests Positive for Covid-19

Casa de Su Majestad el Rey/Estela de Castro

The two young daughters of King Felipe and Queen Letizia will have to be quarantined as a precaution after one of their classmates tests positive for coronavirus.

Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia of Spain will be quarantined after a classmate of the young Spanish royals tested positive for COVID-19.

The youngsters had only just returned to school when the positive test was revealed by a classmate of Leonor, 14, who will now undergo a 14-day quarantine as a precaution.

Sofia, who accompanied her sister to school, will also have to be quarantined.

Leonor returned to school on Wednesday (09Sep20), while Sofia started back two days later. Amid the pandemic, social bubbles have been created for students in Spanish schools and contact between classes is limited to avoid infection.

Earlier in the year, Leonor and Sofia’s parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, were also tested and put into quarantine after Letizia was in contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.