Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok’s US operations, but there is still a possibility of no deal happening — Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.
Sources: Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok's US operations, but there is still a possibility of no deal happening (Dan Primack/Axios)
Dan Primack / Axios: