Sources: Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok's US operations, but there is still a possibility of no deal happening (Dan Primack/Axios)

Isaac Novak
Dan Primack / Axios:

Sources: Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok’s US operations, but there is still a possibility of no deal happening  —  Oracle has leapfrogged Microsoft as the most likely buyer of TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.

