Home Technology Source: ByteDance notified US authorities and potential bidders for TikTok US operations...

Source: ByteDance notified US authorities and potential bidders for TikTok US operations that it will not sell or transfer TikTok's recommendation algorithm (South China Morning Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


South China Morning Post:

Source: ByteDance notified US authorities and potential bidders for TikTok US operations that it will not sell or transfer TikTok’s recommendation algorithm  —  Chinese tech company decides not to sell or transfer code behind the popular video-sharing app, source says Decision comes …

RELATED ARTICLES

©