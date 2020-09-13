Several H-1B employees hired at TikTok's Silicon Valley campus are facing visa approval delays that, legal experts say, are unusual (Wendy Lee/Los Angeles Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wendy Lee / Los Angeles Times:

Several H-1B employees hired at TikTok’s Silicon Valley campus are facing visa approval delays that, legal experts say, are unusual  —  The hits to California’s TikTok workers just keep coming: First, the Trump administration threatened to shutter the company’s U.S. operations; then its CEO quit after just three months on the job.

