See 11 Athletes Win Big on New York Fashion Week Runways

Walking onto a stadium field is cool, but what about a runway?

For those who think New York Fashion Week shows are reserved strictly for full-time models, you better think again!

Over the years, the annual event has allowed some of your favorite athletes to show off their love for fashion by walking in a star-studded fashion show.

For Serena Williams, the tennis superstar was given the chance to showcase her Anna Wintour−approved looks from her S by Serena line last year. As for other athletes, they switched out NFL helmets, NBA jerseys and Olympic skates for the chance to model some of the hottest looks of the season.

After winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2017, Danny Amendola was given the opportunity to walk in a show. And after Gabby Douglas won gold at the Olympics in 2012, she couldn’t help but say yes to appearing in a red-hot showcase.