Scott Evans Seemingly Pokes Fun at Brother Chris Evans’ NSFW Photo

“[email protected] Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Mark shared, adding, “See… silver lining.”

On Saturday, Sept. 12 fans went nuts (no pun intended!) after Chris accidentally leaked several racy photos to his social media page. According to Just Jared, the 39-year-old actor allegedly uploaded a screenshot of a camera roll to Instagram Stories.

Chris appeared to post a screen recording of his family playing the game Heads Up. However, once the video ended, a camera roll displayed on the screen, which allegedly showed a photo of a penis.

Another image in the camera roll allegedly showed a picture of Chris’ face with the text, “guard that p—y.”