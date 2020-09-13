Russell Westbrook on shouting match with Rondo’s brother: ‘Shut your mouth and watch the game’

Russell Westbrook addressed getting into a shouting match with the brother of Rajon Rondo, saying people watching inside the bubble for the NBA playoffs are “supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game”.

Westbrook’s Rockets were knocked out of the Western Conference semi-finals in Orlando on Saturday after falling to a heavy 119-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5.

There was a flashpoint in the fourth quarter when Westbrook reacted to a comment from William Rondo, whose sibling later said he had called the Rockets star “trash”.

“People at the game, you’re supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game,” Westbrook told reporters. “That’s the rules, especially when you have families and people here. Apparently, I guess because [Rajon] Rondo was talking s***, [William] decided he wanted to hop in, too.

“But it’s okay. I mean, it’s all good, I get it. He wanted to take up for his brother. But those rules stand for everybody, though, no matter who it is – family, whatever.

“He started talking crazy. I don’t play that game.”

James Harden said the situation was disappointing and added: “It affected us.”

Guests inside the NBA bubble have been warned not to be verbally aggressive or enter the floor.

The incident saw William Rondo led away by security, but Rajon hopes his brother is not punished too heavily.

“He didn’t do anything crazy,” he said. “He called the man ‘trash’. Fans do what fans do. He’s my brother first. He didn’t do anything disrespectful.”

The defeat for the Rockets is sure to see speculation about the future of head coach Mike D’Antoni, whose contract is now expired, crank up.

D’Antoni has been linked with positions at the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers but hinted his desire is to remain in Houston.

“We’ve got a great organization, great city, great fans, team’s great,” he said. “I mean, everything’s good here. We’ll see what happens, but I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I had four years and hopefully it keeps going. You just never know.”