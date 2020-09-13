Rockies’ Wade Davis rejoins bullpen after coming off injured list

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Former Rockies closer Wade Davis is back for the stretch run of the 2020 season. What role he might play is yet to be determined.

Davis, 35, was reinstated from the injured list Saturday before the Rockies hosted the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field. Davis has been out with a strained right shoulder since his appearance in the Rockies’ home opener on July 31 — an 8-7 loss to San Diego at Coors Field.

To make room on the 28-man active roster, Colorado optioned right-hander Ashton Goudeau to its alternate training site.

If Davis is used as a long reliever or late in games will depend on his performance. His shoulder was sore before he went on the IL and his fastball was averaging only 91.2 mph, down from his career average of 93.9 mph and down significantly from the 96.7 mph fastball he threw for Kansas City in 2014.

Davis converted two saves at Texas to begin this season and had two outs and a one-run lead in the ninth inning against the Padres in the Aug. 31 home opener but surrendered two homers — to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham — and walked two in the loss.

Since signing a three-year, $52 million contract prior to the 2018 season, Davis has gone 4-13 with 60 saves in 70 opportunities in 122 appearances, posting a 6.18 ERA. He has an 8.01 ERA at Coors Field and a 4.22 ERA on the road.

Davis performed well in 2018 when the Rockies made the playoffs and led the National League with 43 saves while posting a 4.13 ERA. The 2019 season, however, was a disaster. He had an overall ERA of 8.65 ERA and an 11.10 ERA at Coors Field — the highest home ERA in major-league history.

Still, way back in spring training, the Rockies expressed confidence Davis could rebound and be their closer in 2020.

