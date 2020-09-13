Robin Wright Joined by Whoopi Goldberg and Josh Gad for ‘The Princess Bride’ Reading

WENN

The original stars of the classic romantic comedy movie are reuniting for an online fundraising along with famous guests like Finn Wolfhard and Jason Reitman.

Robin Wright, Billy Crystal, and Christopher Guest are among “The Princess Bride” stars set to reunite for a virtual event to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The trio will be joined by fellow co-stars Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, and Wallace Shawn for the reunion, which will see them read the original script from the 1987 movie.

Rob Reiner, who directed “The Princess Bride”, will take on the role of The Grandfather in the reading, while Josh Gad, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, Finn Wolfhard, Shaun Ross, and Jason Reitman will also take on guest star spots.

Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A session after the script reading, during which Norman Lear, the executive producer of the original film, will join in.

A sign-up fee and donation is required to view the reunion, at 6pm CT on Sunday (13Sep20), but there’s no minimum donation amount.

For more information or to access the event, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/princess-bride-reunion?refcode=url&amount=27.