Richard Thompson to Play ‘Bloody Noses’ EP During New Livestream Series

The ‘Tear-Stained Letter’ singer hit the virtual stage for the first time on September 13, and plans to do two other unique shows with a completely different setlist.

British folk music legend Richard Thompson will play his new EP, “Bloody Noses”, along with classic hits during a new livestream series.

The “Tear-Stained Letter” star will hit the virtual stage for the first time on Sunday (September 13) at 5 pm ET for the inaugural livestream, which will see him celebrate the EP, which was released in July.

“My Livestream Series will be three unique shows each with a completely different setlist and all professionally produced and as close to being at a live gig as we can possibly get it,” he explains.

“The livestreams will be available for 48 hours after each show. The first show I will be playing my new EP, ‘Bloody Noses’, in full as well as classic hits.”

Of future performances, he says: “The second stream will be Fairport Convention Era music with a majority of songs from the 60’s and 70’s. The last show will be all requests so be sure to send in your requests ahead of time!”

“I am very much looking forward to this series and I hope you can join me for one or all three shows,” Thompson adds.

Tickets for the shows are available here: https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/richard-thompson.