Report: Tom Brady, Saints had strong mutual interest

When Tom Brady became a free agent for the first time in his Hall of Fame career back in March, it appeared the market for his services was a lot weaker than many anticipated it would be. However, there were at least two teams that quietly expressed interest, and one of them was the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Brady had discussions with teams other than just the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints had strong interest in Brady as a potential Drew Brees replacement, and the interest was mutual. Brady reportedly told some Saints players that he wanted to play with them in the event that Brees retired.

Rapoport notes that Saints head coach Sean Payton viewed Brady as the “perfect replacement” for Brees. The courtship ended when Brees announced that he was returning for the 2020 season.

Brady also received an offer from the Chicago Bears, but he decided he did not want to play in cold weather. With Brees committing to the 2020 season, that left Brady to choose between the Bucs and Chargers.

Now, Brady and Brees find themselves in similar situation as they try to continue defeating Father Time. Brees had a great quote about that leading up to Sunday’s game between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.