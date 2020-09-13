Report: Mike D’Antoni to inform Rockets ownership he won’t return

D’Antoni’s contract with the Rockets expired at the end of Houston’s season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday. He turned down extension offers with the team prior to the season.

The 69-year-old now will most likely be considered for head coaching vacancies with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia fired Brett Brown after being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason and Indiana fired Nate McMillan after his team was swept by the Miami Heat in the first round.

D’Antoni was 217-102 in his four seasons as head coach of the Rockets. He advanced to the Western Conference finals just once and the conference semifinals three times. The two-time Coach of the Year led Houston to the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference over the past four seasons (.682).

According to BetOnline.ag, D’Antoni has +550 odds to become the next head coach of the Pacers.