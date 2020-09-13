Report: Colts fear Marlon Mack tore Achilles vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will be in trouble if Marlon Mack misses the remainder of the season.

Mack suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted off the field. The running back caught a pass from Philip Rivers and immediately fell to the ground clutching his ankle. He was carted off the field with help from the training staff and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Colts now fear that Mack tore his Achilles tendon.