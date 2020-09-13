Regina King Joins Idris Elba for All-Black Western Movie Co-Produced by Jay-Z

WENN

The upcoming feature film titled ‘The Harder They Fall’ features cast members that include Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jonathan Majors among others.

Oscar-winning actress Regina King is climbing aboard Idris Elba‘s all-black western, “The Harder They Fall“.

Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield have also signed on for Jeymes Samuel‘s directorial debut, which will be led by Elba as Rufus Buck, a killer who is released from prison.

“Lovecraft Country” ‘s Jonathan Majors is attached to play his enemy, real-life outlaw Nat Love, who gets his gang back together to hunt Buck down and seek revenge.

Samuel co-wrote the screenplay, which he will co-produce with rap mogul Jay-Z.

In addition, they are teaming up in the recording studio to write and produce original music for the film’s soundtrack.