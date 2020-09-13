References to Apple’s subscription bundle reportedly found in iOS code

References to Apple’s upcoming rumoured subscription bundle called ‘Apple One’ have been found in iOS code.
reports that it has found strings of code in the localization files used for the iPhone’s Manage Subscriptions screen. The code has been added recently, which indicates that the bundles might be announced at Apple’s event on September 15th.
The code includes phrases like ‘Cancel Apple One,’ ‘Keep Apple One’ and ‘You can unsubscribe from Apple One and keep only what you want.’
These references suggest that users will be able to choose if they want to continue to subscribe to Apple’s services individually or select one of the Apple One bundles.
also reports that Apple has registered several domains with Apple One in the URL, which further suggests that a launch may be coming soon.
It’s worth noting that these reports aren’t surprising since there have been rumours about Apple bundling its services for quite some time now.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that there will allegedly be various bundles at different price points depending on the services you want bundled together.
The first basic tier will bundle Apple Music and Apple TV+. More expensive bundles will add Apple Arcade, then Apple News+ and another tier will include extra iCloud storage.
In Canada, Apple News+ is priced at $12.99 CAD, Apple TV+ is $5.99, Apple Music costs $9.99 and Apple Arcade is $4.99. The price for all these services under one bundle would likely be somewhere in the $25 CAD range.
However, we’ll have to wait before we get official details about pricing and availability.
