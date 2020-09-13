Profile of Vanessa Pappas, an ex-YouTube exec and TikTok's N. America chief since 2018, who took over as interim global chief amid its geopolitical predicament (New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


New York Times:

Profile of Vanessa Pappas, an ex-YouTube exec and TikTok’s N. America chief since 2018, who took over as interim global chief amid its geopolitical predicament  —  Vanessa Pappas is keeping a focus on the app’s community of creators and users as it deals with pressure from President Trump, Beijing and a possible sale.

