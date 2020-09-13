Popular Cape Town TV chef and cookbook author Florence ‘Aunty Flori’ Schrikker dies, aged 67

Beloved Bonteheuwel cook and author Florence “Flori” Schrikker

has died.

Schrikker was the co-host of the popular Flori en Koelsoem se Kosse

show alongside the late Koelsoem “Koeli” Kamalie.

Ward 50 Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie described Schrikker as a

stalwart of Bonteheuwel and a hero.

Popular television cooking show host and author Florence

“Flori” Schrikker has died at the age of 67.

Schrikker was the co-host of the popular Flori en Koelsoem se Kosse

show alongside the late Koelsoem “Koeli” Kamalie.

Schrikker, affectionately known as Aunty Flori, died five months after Kamalie,

who died in April, aged 72.

READ | Beloved Bonteheuwel TV foodie Koelsoem Kamalie, 72, dies

Ward 50 Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie described Flori as a

stalwart of Bonteheuwel and a hero who would be sorely missed for her amazing heart,

giving nature and the amazing dishes she cooked.

“As a community, we are comforted by the fact that they will be

serving the heavens with some of the best cuisines. Aunty Flori passing is a

huge shock to the community and, in our sadness, we want to thank her family

for sharing her, her talents and her love with each and every one of us. Rest

in Peace, Aunty Flori,” said Mckenzie.

According to the Daily Voice, Schrikker and Kamalie released their first

cookbook in March 2016, called Kook Saam Kaaps, and were a firm

favourite with the newspaper’s recipe column, Cooksisters.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.