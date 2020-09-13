Police race to B,M after ‘woman tries to snatch child’

Police have launched a probe after reports that a woman ‘tried to snatch a child’ outside a B,amp;M store.

Officers were called to an incident outside the store in Kent, yesterday at 10.30am.

Initial reports suggested that a child was “close to being abducted” by a woman.

However, Kent Police denied that a girl was in danger of being taken after being contacted by the Mirror.

Officers attended the scene but no arrests have been made.





A Kent Police statement read: “At 10.35am on Saturday 12 September, Kent Police received a third party report regarding suspicious behaviour that had happened earlier at a store in Medway Street, Gillingham.

“Officers are conducting enquiries into the incident.”