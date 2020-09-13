[PHOTOS] ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Clues and Guesses

The diamond shoes have been shined, the fake fur has been combed and the judges are sitting at a socially distant six feet apart from each other: It’s time for The Masked Singer Season 4!

Actually, hold on a sec. The official season premiere gets underway Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8/7c on Fox. But on Sunday night, the show revealed all 16 of its new competitors in a pre-season special that also dropped a few hints at the singers’ identities.

So you know what that means: It’s time to get TVLine’s Masked Singer clue roundup underway!

As we’ve done since the series’ start, we will pay rapt attention to the reality show’s many clues all season long, and we’ll compile them all here. Your job? To check out the clues, shout it out in the comments if there are any we missed and/or if you’ve got a good idea of who’s underneath those ridiculous costumes.

For the record, this season’s 16 players are: Gremlin, Snow Owls (two people competing as one), Crocodile, Giraffe, Popcorn, Sea Horse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, Sun, Serpent and Seahorse.

And as the very detail-minded of you may already be aware, Sunday’s special wasn’t even the first time audiences had been privy to Season 4 clues. A promo released in July got the clue-collection rolling, and individual costume reveals — like the Broccoli one TVLine dropped exclusively — also contained intel.

Enough chit-chat! Click through the gallery above (or go to it directly here), then hit the comments and get to guessing!