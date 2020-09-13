Paul Walker’s Daughter Remembers Late Dad on His 47th Birthday

Instagram/WENN

Meadow Walker kicks off her ‘annual do good challenge’ to mark what would have been her father’s 47th birthday as she pays tribute to the late actor in a sweet post.

Paul Walker‘s daughter Meadow paid tribute to her late dad on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The “Fast and the Furious” actor was tragically killed at the age of just 40 in 2013, when the Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in spun out of control, crashing into two trees and exploding in a fireball. The vehicle was driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.

Taking to social media, his 21-year-old daughter Meadow remembered her late dad with a sweet post on social media, alongside an adorable throwback photo of the pair.

“The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul,” she penned, before kicking off a new challenge in honour of Paul’s birthday.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday, I’m kicking off our annual do good challenge. this year, I’m keeping it simple and close to my heart,” she continued. “I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships. my friendships are my foundation. they are my family.”

“Tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what,” she wrote.

<br />

Meadow always celebrates Paul’s birthday with similar challenges, often calling on fans to share clips of their random acts of kindness online in his honour.