Pau Gasol and His Wife Name Their Newborn Daughter After Gianna Bryant

Back in May, the couple announced their baby news. “5 years together, 4 moves, 3 months in quarantine with my family, 2 wedding anniversaries and 1 baby on the way,” Catherine revealed in July. “What a year it has been. You are going to be the best dad @paugasol! Love you.”

Prior to their pregnancy announcement, the two lovebirds celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

“You light up my world, baby,” Catherine posted on Instagram on July 7. “Happy 1 year anniversary @paugasol! Time flies when you’re having fun!”

“It’s been a crazy year, filled with some of the happiest times and some of the hardest times, especially with the loss of loved ones,” she continued. “But, there is no one that I would rather be next to through it all. I love you more and more everyday. So lucky to have found my soulmate. Cheers to many more wonderful years together and many more beautiful moments to come.”