Patti LaBelle Drives Fans Wild by Saying ‘Period Pooh’ During Verzuz Battle

As the 76-year-old veteran singer and Gladys Knight talk about the upcoming presidential election, the former says at one point during the show, ‘We all have to vote. Period pooh.’

Many people are currently tuning in Verzuz’s Instagram account to watch Patti LaBelle battle it out with Gladys Knight, and the former has already driven a lot of people wild over a comment she made during the Live. The 76-year-old veteran singer quickly went viral on social media after saying “period pooh” while encouraging people to vote during the election.

During the Verzuz battle, Patti and Gladys mentioned about the upcoming election at one point as Patti then encouraged the viewers, “We all have to vote. Period pooh.” Considering that the phrase was a trendy slang that young people use these days, seeing an elder like Patti using it was naturally something that people found surprising.

“Patti said period pooh ? Y’all didn’t even tell a girl I have to hit twitter at 8 pm to get the memo damn,” one person wrote, as some others wondered where Patti learned the phrase. “My goodness. Where did Patti learn Period Pooh?” another commented. “My goodness. Where did Patti learn Period Pooh?” one other said, along with a photo of someone holding a card that read, “B***h, I can’t f***ing deal.”

Some people credited City Girls for making the phrase popular, with one saying, “Get it out y’all head that the city girls was the first to say Period Pooh or periodt …. they made it trendy but the hood babies up the way been saying it all their life lol.” Meanwhile, someone chimed in, “Patti un said said ‘thank you gay people’, un said ‘period Pooh’ and keep checking that lace in the mirror what’s in her cup!?”

More than 400,000 people are currently watching Patti and Gladys’ Verzuz battle as they play a number of their hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Right Kind of Lover”.