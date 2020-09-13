Parramatta Eels can’t win 2020 Premiership says Brad Fittler

The Parramatta Eels might sit fourth on the NRL ladder going into the 2020 finals, but they are no chance to win the premiership, according to Brad Fittler.

The Eels began the season in stunning style with five-straight wins, but since then they’ve been hot and cold with inconsistent performances.

Fittler believes that their effort the last few weeks – especially in their last defeat to Penrith – has been even more disappointing, giving him no faith they can revive in time to make a push for the 2020 title.

NRL Highlights: Panthers v Eels – Round 18

“I think they’ve lost a bit of belief,” Fittler said on Wide World of Sports’ The Final Whistle.

“They just don’t seem to be going together at the moment as they were.

“Penrith had them coming off their own line for the whole first half. They had a heap of ball Penrith, but Parramatta just wouldn’t get back onside. There was very little help from their back three. Then when it was time for their forwards to get the ball they were very little help as well.”

The biggest issue at the Eels right now is a lack of cohesive play, Fittler says, and that “flow” can be one of the toughest things to regain on short notice against teams building a tonne of momentum towards October.

“I just never saw anyone link together really. I just didn’t see any flow in their game,” he said.

“They’ll come back and say it was their lack of ball and fatigue kicked in, but I thought it was a bit of lack of effort on their behalf. Just off the ball they didn’t work hard enough for each other. On the other hand Penrith worked incredibly hard for reach other.

“Penrith had that many errors. They gave Parramatta chances but It just seems that they’ve lost a bit of belief.”