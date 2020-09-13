‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite Virtually to Give Democratic Party A Boost in Wisconsin

NBC

Months after raising money for COVID-19 Response Fund, Amy Poehler, her co-stars and show creator Mike Schur will get together once again for the Town Hall fundraising event.

Comedienne Amy Poehler is staging another virtual “Parks and Recreation” reunion ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections to give the Democratic Party a boost in the swing state of Wisconsin.

The star will regroup with Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Retta, and Jim O’ Heir, as well as show creator Mike Schur, on 17 September for the Town Hall fundraising event, which will also feature a special question and answer session.

The gathering has been organised by officials at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and will be open to donors of all levels.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that (President Donald) Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” they state.

The hour-long digital bash will get underway at 8pm CT. For more information, visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/parks-and-rec-townhall?refcode=200917ParksRec&amount=27.

Poehler and her co-stars previously came together online in April, when they regrouped on video conferencing app Zoom to raise money for food charity Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Meanwhile, it’s not the only cast reunion representatives at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have snagged – Robin Wright, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, Christopher Guest and Cary Elwes are among “The Princess Bride” stars taking part in a virtual table read at 7pm ET on Sunday night. Check that out here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/princess-bride-reunion?refcode=url&amount=27.