Oscar Piastri ‘exhausted’ after claiming maiden Formula 3 championship

Australian teen sensation Oscar Piastri has joked that he might “need a heart transplant” after securing the Formula 3 championship following a thrilling finish in the final race of the season.

In what is a major step towards an eventual Formula 1 debut, Piastri held off France’s Theo Pourchaire to claim his first F3 championship win after a seventh-placed finish in Tuscany.

Piastri’s 164 points saw him finish three points ahead of Pourchaire, with Prema Racing teammate Logan Sargeant coming in third on 161 points.

With a few laps left on the Mugello Circuit, Piastri nervously asked his team, “Is this okay for the championship”, before he held his position to secure the title.

Oscar Piastri’s seventh-placed finish was enough to see him secure the Formula 3 championship (Getty)

Following the race, the 19-year-old admitted that he had been left “exhausted” after the nerve-wracking finish.

“It was a tough race and I think the last few weeks have certainly put me to the test emotionally. I still can’t really believe we won that thing,” he said.

“I had a good start and after that I could bide my time a little bit, as long as Theo wasn’t too quick.”

When asked about the communication with the Prema Racing team during the race, Piastri joked that it had been quiet after a complaint before the race.

Piastri celebrates with Australian F1 legend Mark Webber after his championship win (Getty)

“There actually wasn’t too much on the radio because (Prema race engineer) Carlo (Cristofori)’s been speaking a bit too much in the races so I told him to shut up.

“At the end I got the message that I could hold position and stay where I was so that was a massive sigh of relief.”

Piastri said his consistency was the biggest factor in delivering the F3 championship win.

“I’ve been quite consistent over the year and I think also the way I bounced back from all the setbacks we’ve had,” he said when asked of his strengths.

“We’ve had quite a few technical issues and other problems to deal with, so my consistency and keeping my head cool has been the biggest thing.”