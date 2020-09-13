NRL news. Paul Gallen column

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Watch from 10.10pm AEST!

It’s between the Roosters and Storm for the premiership.

The Panthers are growing on me but I can’t go past the teams that have already been there and done it.

I’ve thought that for months.

The finals draw may work against a Roosters-Storm grand final; they’re likely to play in week one and the loser would likely need to beat a rested Penrith side in the preliminary finals. That’s a big ask.

The Panthers will likely get to play for a prelims spot against the Parramatta side they beat comfortably on Friday. The Eels showed very little in that game; they were really found wanting when they had a chance to convince people that they’re genuine contenders.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary (L) evades the Parramatta defence in Friday night’s NRL derby. (Getty)

You can never knock a team for beating whoever’s in front of them but I don’t think Penrith have beaten a legitimately strong side since Round 13, when they had a 28-12 win over Canberra. I’ve been off the Eels for the past two months; I don’t know how good a gauge it is, beating them.

They’re doing the right thing every single week, the Panthers, but I reckon it will be a bit different when they face sides like the Roosters and Storm. They’ll probably enter the finals on a 15-game winning streak, playing the Cowboys and Bulldogs in the last two rounds, but then it’s a huge step up.

Penrith have improved significantly during the season. Earlier in the year, I was concerned that far too much of their attack centred on Viliame Kikau and that fullback Dylan Edwards didn’t offer enough of a ball-playing threat.

The Panthers seem to be playing a lot more through the forwards now. They use a lot of little string plays, passing from forward to forward then going out the back to the halves, allowing their ball-players to push wider.

Getting their halves on the edge then means that they don’t need to use Edwards as a ball-player; he ran for a massive 338 metres against Parramatta, when left to focus on that running role.

They’ve also been able to stop relying so heavily on Kikau on the left edge due to the form of Liam Martin on the right. They’ve been using him a lot and it’s balanced out their attack.

They’ve been tested to an extent during their winning streak, Penrith, winning from behind in their past three matches.

But it’s a fair question, with their youth and inexperience: can they match it with the Storm and Roosters? Time will tell.

The Penrith Panthers, with young star Stephen Crichton atop the pile, celebrate a try. (Getty)

They may prove us all wrong by going out there and making it happen. I don’t think they’ll be daunted by finals football. Guys like Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai have won it all while playing together through the junior grades.

Just look at the way they show up to the ground, blasting the boom box in the change room. They’re just having fun playing their footy, which is what it’s all about. There’s youthful enthusiasm there. They aren’t feeling any pressure. They’re fit and healthy.

The question is: can they do it when it matters? We know that the Roosters and Storm can but the Panthers still have that point to prove.

Penrith are in a bit of a premiership window. With the salary cap, those often don’t last long and you need to win when the opportunity arises.

James Tamou has been a huge part of their side and is reportedly headed to Wests Tigers for next season. He will leave a huge hole, with his experience alone.

There’s a lot of good young players there, guys who will be in line for contract upgrades in coming seasons; which could create cap pressure and force players out. This side could have significant changes in the next couple of years.

Penrith need to take this chance because you never know when another one will come along.

Panthers forward Viliame Kikau. (Getty)

The Roosters know all about that, chasing a third consecutive premiership. They are gradually getting most of their big-name players back. They’re just professional, they get their business done every week.

Boyd Cordner hurt himself against on the weekend, copping another concussion, so that could be a big blow. Yet Sitili Tupouniua was absolutely outstanding when Cordner was out previously; he’s done a great job on both sides of the field this season when needed.

They just have so much depth, with Sonny Bill Williams now also in the mix. He played his role well on the weekend, doing the job Victor Radley filled earlier in the season; a link in the middle between the hooker and the halves. He’ll only get better with more match fitness.

Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner before his side’s win over Newcastle, in which he was again concussed. (Getty)

The Storm have gone some way to addressing a problem they had last year: that they didn’t have another gear against the better teams. The rise of Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback has been key for them in that regard.

Papenhuyzen didn’t play in their win over the Cowboys on Sunday – and I reckon Craig Bellamy would be going off his head about that performance.

They had 20 points scored against them by the 14th-placed team. They never got out of second gear, despite the Cowboys not putting up much fight. Once they got out to a decent lead, they took their foot off the gas and that’s not Melbourne-like at all.

Bellamy and Cameron Smith will probably be pretty upset about that, this late in the season. It will be addressed through the week and their opponents next week, Wests Tigers, may well cop the brunt of that disappointment. Look for the Storm to get back to their ruthless best.

Storm captain Cameron Smith in action against the Cowboys. (Getty)

The only team outside of the top four who I’m not prepared to write off: Canberra.

The Raiders can grind out a game and win 12-10. They are a tough side who can do that if needed, as it often is in semi-final football.

But do they lack the creativity to score points when under the pump?

Their fullback, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, is one who isn’t really a ball-player but that hasn’t mattered with Josh Hodgson at hooker. Without Hodgson there, it’s put all the onus back on their halves.

George Williams and Jack Wighton have been great, their centres and forwards are tough. They’re the only other finals side I can see causing trouble.

Raiders halfback George Williams makes a break against the Storm earlier this season. (Getty)

As for the bottom eight … these next two weeks will be the longest in some of these blokes’ careers.

They all know they can’t make the finals. They’re still stuck in the biosecurity bubble. It’s going to be miserable.

They’ve got to tough it out not just for the game, but for themselves. There’s still pride at stake.

Still, allowing for human nature, there could be some blowout scorelines in the next fortnight. We already saw a few on the weekend, when top eight sides played bottom eight teams.

There has been a major gap in quality this season. The top five sides compared with the rest is just chalk and cheese.

Even the Knights, in seventh spot – they’ve just been hammered by 30 points by the Roosters and also by the Warriors a couple of weeks ago.

Paul Gallen lifts the NRL premiership trophy with the Sharks after the 2016 grand final. (Getty)

I might sound biased but I’m holding out hope for Cronulla, currently in eighth spot. Here’s why.

In 1989, the Canberra Raiders never beat a finals team in the regular season – then went on to win the premiership. I’m hanging my hat on that for the Sharkies!

They play the Roosters and Raiders over the next two weeks, so it’s a tough end to the season. They may well play Canberra two weeks in a row, with a fifth vs eighth elimination final.

The Storm and Roosters have won the past three premierships between them. Before that was my 2016 Cronulla side, which won the club’s first-ever premiership.

We knew that our window had arrived and we took our opportunity. Penrith now have the chance to prove that they’re good enough to do the same.