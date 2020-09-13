Nick Cordero’s Widow Visits Late Husband’s Broadway Dressing Room

Instagram

Amanda Kloots channels her late husband as she visits his dressing room spot and proudly wears his Broadway ‘Rock of Ages’ costume, a golden fringe jacket.

Nick Cordero‘s widow Amanda Kloots has channeled her late husband by donning the Broadway star’s “Rock of Ages” costume.

The actor tragically died in July (20) after a brutal months-long battle with coronavirus and to honour her partner’s memory, Amanda put on the fantastic clothes he wore when he starred as character Dennis in 2012 in the hit musical during a visit to his old dressing room.

“Channeling my man,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories page on Thursday while dressed in his former stage getup.

“I got to wear Nicks last costume today, see his dressing room spot and do something special at The Bourbon Room where @rockofageshollywood performed (sic),” Amanda wrote on Instagram on Thursday in a caption attached to an image of her wearing an outlandish gold jacket with frills from the changing area at the Hollywood venue.

“It felt like I went back in time because everything was left in the dressing room like they were coming back tomorrow to do the next show.”

The 38-year-old fitness instructor went on to explain the costume has taken on a new significance since Nick passed away.

“This jacket was his last costume he wore and it had huge angel wings attached to it for stage,” she shared, before signing off with a heart emoji, “My angel.”

Amanda’s costume tribute comes just one week after she released song “Not Far Away”, a duet between herself and her late husband, to commemorate what would have been the couple’s third wedding anniversary on 3 September (20).