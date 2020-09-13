NFL Week 1 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 1 makes clear what CBS and Fox consider the best games Sunday’s NFL TV schedule has to offer. That’s especially the case for the late-afternoon viewing window.

Tom Brady’s debut with the Buccaneers against the Saints is as close to a national TV game as Sunday afternoon contests get. Of the top TV markets in the United States, only San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento will be denied Bucs vs. Saints, as Fox will show 49ers vs. Cardinals in those areas.

As for CBS’ lineup of Sunday afternoon games, many of the top TV markets in the country will see Chargers vs. Bengals in the late time slot without an early game. The early CBS games are relatively evenly distributed.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 1, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 1

TV schedule for NFL Week 1 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Cowboys at Rams, and the pair of Monday night games on ESPN to close Week 1 is Steelers at Giants and Titans at Broncos.

CBS coverage

Dolphins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Browns at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Raiders at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Jets at Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Chargers at Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

Eagles at Washington (1 p.m. ET)

Bears at Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Packers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 1 NFL games by TV market

