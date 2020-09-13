NFL Week 1 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The NFL coverage map for Week 1 makes clear what CBS and Fox consider the best games Sunday’s NFL TV schedule has to offer. That’s especially the case for the late-afternoon viewing window.

Tom Brady’s debut with the Buccaneers against the Saints is as close to a national TV game as Sunday afternoon contests get. Of the top TV markets in the United States, only San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento will be denied Bucs vs. Saints, as Fox will show 49ers vs. Cardinals in those areas.

As for CBS’ lineup of Sunday afternoon games, many of the top TV markets in the country will see Chargers vs. Bengals in the late time slot without an early game. The early CBS games are relatively evenly distributed.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 1, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 1

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)









  • Early and late CBS games





TV schedule for NFL Week 1 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Cowboys at Rams, and the pair of Monday night games on ESPN to close Week 1 is Steelers at Giants and Titans at Broncos.

CBS coverage

  • Dolphins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • Browns at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Raiders at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Jets at Bills (1 p.m. ET)
  • Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Chargers at Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

  • Eagles at Washington (1 p.m. ET)
  • Bears at Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Packers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
  • Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
  • Buccaneers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 1 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkJets at BillsEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
Los AngelesPackers at VikingsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
ChicagoBears at LionsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
PhiladelphiaEagles at WashingtonChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
Dallas-Ft. WorthDolphins at PatriotsEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
San Francisco/Bay areaRaiders at PanthersSeahawks at FalconsCardinals at 49ers
Washington D.C.Browns at RavensEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
HoustonDolphins at PatriotsEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
BostonDolphins at PatriotsPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
AtlantaSeahawks at FalconsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
PhoenixDolphins at PatriotsPackers at VikingsCardinals at 49ers
Tampa/St. PetersburgDolphins at PatriotsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
SeattleSeahawks at FalconsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
DetroitBears at LionsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
Minneapolis-St. PaulPackers at VikingsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
MiamiDolphins at PatriotsPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
DenverRaiders at PanthersPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
OrlandoDolphins at PatriotsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
ClevelandBrowns at RavensPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
SacramentoRaiders at PanthersSeahawks at FalconsCardinals at 49ers
CharlotteRaiders at PanthersPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
PortlandRaiders at PanthersSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
St. LouisDolphins at PatriotsPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
PittsburghBrowns at RavensEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
IndianapolisColts at JaguarsBears at LionsBuccaneers at Saints
BaltimoreBrowns at RavensEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
Raleigh-DurhamRaiders at PanthersEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
NashvilleDolphins at PatriotsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
San DiegoPackers at VikingsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
Salt Lake CityRaiders at PanthersPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
San AntonioDolphins at PatriotsEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
Kansas CityDolphins at PatriotsPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
ColumbusBrowns at RavensPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
MilwaukeePackers at VikingsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
CincinnatiPackers at VikingsChargers at BengalsBuccaneers at Saints
Las VegasRaiders at PanthersPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints
JacksonvilleColts at JaguarsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
Oklahoma CityBrowns at RavensEagles at WashingtonBuccaneers at Saints
New OrleansDolphins at PatriotsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
MemphisDolphins at PatriotsSeahawks at FalconsBuccaneers at Saints
BuffaloJets at BillsPackers at VikingsBuccaneers at Saints

