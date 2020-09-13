NFL Week 1 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 1 makes clear what CBS and Fox consider the best games Sunday’s NFL TV schedule has to offer. That’s especially the case for the late-afternoon viewing window.
Tom Brady’s debut with the Buccaneers against the Saints is as close to a national TV game as Sunday afternoon contests get. Of the top TV markets in the United States, only San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento will be denied Bucs vs. Saints, as Fox will show 49ers vs. Cardinals in those areas.
As for CBS’ lineup of Sunday afternoon games, many of the top TV markets in the country will see Chargers vs. Bengals in the late time slot without an early game. The early CBS games are relatively evenly distributed.
Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 1, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.
NFL coverage map Week 1
(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)
- Early and late CBS games
TV schedule for NFL Week 1 games
Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Cowboys at Rams, and the pair of Monday night games on ESPN to close Week 1 is Steelers at Giants and Titans at Broncos.
CBS coverage
- Dolphins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
- Browns at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
- Raiders at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
- Jets at Bills (1 p.m. ET)
- Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
- Chargers at Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET)
Fox coverage
- Eagles at Washington (1 p.m. ET)
- Bears at Lions (1 p.m. ET)
- Packers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
- Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
- Buccaneers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)
List of Week 1 NFL games by TV market
(TV markets listed in order by size)
|Market
|CBS early
|Fox early
|CBS late
|Fox late
|New York
|Jets at Bills
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Los Angeles
|–
|Packers at Vikings
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Chicago
|–
|Bears at Lions
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Philadelphia
|–
|Eagles at Washington
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|San Francisco/Bay area
|Raiders at Panthers
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Cardinals at 49ers
|Washington D.C.
|Browns at Ravens
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Houston
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Boston
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Atlanta
|–
|Seahawks at Falcons
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Phoenix
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Cardinals at 49ers
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Seattle
|–
|Seahawks at Falcons
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Detroit
|–
|Bears at Lions
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|–
|Packers at Vikings
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Miami
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Denver
|Raiders at Panthers
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Orlando
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Cleveland
|Browns at Ravens
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Sacramento
|Raiders at Panthers
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Cardinals at 49ers
|Charlotte
|Raiders at Panthers
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Portland
|Raiders at Panthers
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|St. Louis
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Pittsburgh
|Browns at Ravens
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Indianapolis
|Colts at Jaguars
|Bears at Lions
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Baltimore
|Browns at Ravens
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Raleigh-Durham
|Raiders at Panthers
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Nashville
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|San Diego
|–
|Packers at Vikings
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Salt Lake City
|Raiders at Panthers
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|San Antonio
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Kansas City
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Columbus
|Browns at Ravens
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Milwaukee
|–
|Packers at Vikings
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Cincinnati
|–
|Packers at Vikings
|Chargers at Bengals
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Las Vegas
|Raiders at Panthers
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Jacksonville
|Colts at Jaguars
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Oklahoma City
|Browns at Ravens
|Eagles at Washington
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|New Orleans
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Memphis
|Dolphins at Patriots
|Seahawks at Falcons
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Buffalo
|Jets at Bills
|Packers at Vikings
|–
|Buccaneers at Saints