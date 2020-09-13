NFL had zero positive COVID-19 test results ahead of Week 1

It is amazing how well the NFL, its teams and the players have handled the COVID-19 pandemic in the several weeks leading up to Week 1.

When the league announced this past summer that it still planned on teams playing in their home venues, there were obvious concern that an outbreak of the virus could stop the season in its tracks. That was magnified after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks within the Major League Baseball world.

This is not the case in the NFL. Results from Saturday’s COVID-19 tests were released before Week 1 got started on Sunday, and it is good news for the league.