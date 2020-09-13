Newton scores first TD with Pats, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

When the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton, many knew special things could happen. After showing up for Week 1 in unforgettable fashion, Newton delivered quickly on the field with his first touchdown and a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

After playing hurt the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the former NFL MVP looks healthy in New England. After receiving glowing praise from Bill Belichick throughout training camp, the 31-year-old quarterback is proving he is still insanely talented.

While the Patriots offense went scoreless in the first quarter, it didn’t take long for Newton to deliver for his new fan base. After leading the team on a 74-yard drive, he capped it off with a quarterback keeper and strolled into the end zone for his first touchdown in New England.