Nargis Fakhri’s latest beau Justin Santos loves her sense of humour



The lovely Nargis Fakhri, who reportedly broke-off with her filmmaker boyfriend Matt Alonzo in January is now said to be dating New York-based chef Justin Santos. Justin’s Instagram feed is all about his love for travel and food. He has also taken to posting pictures with Nargis Fakhri.

Recently he shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her. He said, ‘Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop-dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel.’ Laughter and food are the keys to one’s heart, as they say. Nargis and Justin seem to have hit upon the right combination to keep their relationship going.



