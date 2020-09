Out of an abundance of caution, Major League Baseball postponed Friday and Saturday’s games between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres at Petco Park after a Giants player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s now Sunday and the league is reporting that the Giants player who was thought to have contracted COVID-19 earlier this week was instead a false positive. With this news, the league announced that the Giants and Padres will play a doubleheader on Sunday.