MitoCanada Foundation is Shining a Light on Mito – World Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week September 13 – 19, 2020

“2020 is a milestone year as MitoCanada celebrates its 10th anniversary,” says Blaine Penny, CEO of MitoCanada. “10 years ago, when an individual was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, there were very few resources and no support network. Now, MitoCanada supports patients, caregivers and families on a daily basis, and has supported over $3 million in research grants in the last decade. Through MitoCanada’s awareness campaigns, which includes 13 Guinness World Records, millions of Canadians now know what mitochondrial disease is, but there is a lot more work to do. Mitochondrial health is critical to life, and our goal is to make mitochondrial disease known in every Canadian household.”

There are so many questions that still need to be answered about mitochondrial disease, as there is no cure (yet). With your help, MitoCanada can increase awareness and fund transformational research, as each day the cure is one step closer.

MitoCanada invites all media outlets who want to support finding a cure for mitochondrial disease to help spread the word. By raising awareness of mitochondrial disease and dysfunction and funding transformational research, MitoCanada is building the foundation for a better future, while empowering people to have hope for a better tomorrow during these difficult times.

MitoCanada Foundation’s mission is to get one step closer every day to the cure for mitochondrial disease by supporting research and families to succeed. MitoCanada exists to transform the outlook, quality of life and sense of community for people impacted by mitochondrial disease through education, awareness, support, and funding transformational research. Until a cure is found, MitoCanada is facilitating a future where Canadians impacted by mitochondrial disease feel inspired, empowered and supported.

